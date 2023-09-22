River Swarbourn: Environment Agency investigates bank work

Damage to the banks of the River SwarbournStaffordshire Wildlife Trust
Staffordshire Wildlife Trust said the damage would take years to undo
By Alice Cullinane
BBC News, West Midlands

Damage to a river bank in Staffordshire that saw mature trees and vegetation ripped away is being investigated by the Environment Agency.

A stretch of the River Swarbourn near Yoxall was previously inhabited with white-claw crayfish and willow trees, Staffordshire Wildlife Trust said.

It added that the "illegal and unconsented destruction" would take years to undo.

The area will be analysed to find ways to reverse the environmental damage.

"I've not seen anything on this scale in terms of environmental vandalism during my career," the wildlife trust's river restoration manager Mick Mott said.

Staffordshire Wildlife Trust
The other side of the river bank is filled with trees and vegetation

"This has caused jeopardy to a number of wildlife species, including protected white-clawed crayfish, otter, bats, birds, brown trout and bullhead fish," he added.

Contractors were requested to stop "unpermitted work" so an investigation could take place, the Environment Agency said.

