Firm revamps Lichfield hospice that treated manager
- Published
A hospice has been getting a mini-makeover by a refurbishment company following the death of one of the firm's site managers.
More than 20 staff from Inco Contracts have spent two days at St Giles Hospice in Lichfield, Staffordshire, after it cared for Paul Finch who had cancer.
Projects included upgrading patio space for 13 patients and a roof terrace.
The hospice thanked the Penkridge-based company for more than "£40,000 worth of time and work".
It has included over 320 volunteer hours and all materials and furniture were donated.
Inco Contracts managing director Dave Cotterill said: "Paul was a good friend and employee and it's the least we could do for him to be honest.
"We've done external lighting, bollards outside, just generally [a] refurbishment throughout the external areas."
Hospice head of fundraising Hannah Fahy said: "We're absolutely blown away, the support that they've given us... is fantastic.
"[It's] over £40,000 worth of time and work and we can't thank them enough."
