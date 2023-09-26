Fatboy Slim car covered in tiles to honour Stoke-on-Trent rave scene

Plates covering the car were created by the Duchess China Factory in Stoke-on-Trent
By Alice Cullinane & Vicky Norton
BBC News, West Midlands

A car once owned by artist Fatboy Slim has been covered in ceramic tiles to celebrate rave music in Stoke-on-Trent.

Artist Carrie Reichardt decorated the 1969 Ford Zephyr as part of her work which focuses on Shelley's nightclub in Longton.

Plates on the car were created by the town's Duchess China Factory to pay "homage to rave and the Potteries".

Her project is part of British Ceramics Biennial's (BCB) festival which celebrates the creative use of clay.

Ms Reichardt, from London, said it was interesting to discover how important rave music was to people in the area in the 1990s.

"They did have the best place to go for rave in the late '80s," she said.

Carrie Reichardt, left, with the team who worked with her on the car

Managing director of the Duchess factory, Jason Simms, said: "Longton became renowned for the rave scene rather than the pottery scene."

He said he hoped the artwork would revive the importance of pottery in Stoke-on-Trent.

The ceramic exhibition is available to visit at All Saints Church in Hanley until 5 November.

Ten artists across the UK were selected to create projects with ceramics and one will be selected to win the BCB headline award.

