Burton-on-Trent brewing museum plans given green light
- Published
Plans for a regeneration project to include a new brewery museum have been given the green light.
East Staffordshire Borough Council members backed the scheme for the Old Bass House, in Burton Upon Trent, which would also include a beer hall.
The venue would replace the National Brewery Centre, which closed in October.
Proposals were given the go-ahead despite questions over the financing of the project.
Councillors' approval came after the town missed out on a £20m government grant for the project.
It is not known at this stage how the project will be funded, but it is expected that the authority will apply to the Levelling-up fund later this year.
Burton upon Trent is regarded by many as the home of the UK brewing industry and came to the fore early in the industrial revolution.
The National Brewery Centre closed as owner Molson Coors wanted the site to be its new headquarters after selling its base on High Street to the council for £5.2m as part of the town centre regeneration plan.
The centre's collection will be housed on the ground floor of the Old Bass House once the project is complete.
It is expected the project will create a revenue stream for the council, which will maintain ownership of the building and potentially collect leaseholder fees from whoever takes over the beer hall.
A report to Monday's meeting said there had been talks with the University of Nottingham's International Centre for Brewing Science which expressed an interest in being involved in the development and using the facility to offer brewing education.
Speaking after the meeting, Tory group leader, George Allen, said that while the party supported the plans, and wanted to see a replacement for the National Brewery Centre brought in as quickly as possible, there had been "no consultations with the public".
He said the only chance the public would get to have their say was once funding was secured.
But Labour councillor Rob Hawkins said: "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Burton and Burton Heritage Centre which focuses on and celebrates the thing that makes Burton such a good place to be - the development of brewing and the associated industries with it."
Council leader Mick Fitzpatrick, Labour, added: "This is a good concept and we're right to take it forward and build it into something we can consult on.
"It's exciting - if it can be delivered like it is, it's going to put Burton back on the map... Burton could become a tourist town once again."
