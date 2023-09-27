Stoke City consults over training ground expansion plans
- Published
Stoke City has started consulting with residents as it unveil plans for a major upgrade to its training ground.
The club's facility in Clayton Wood is shared by the men's and women's teams, and the academy, and has ambitions for a new building for the first team.
The existing building erected in 2009 would be used by junior and women's sides.
Officials have held a consultation to address any concerns, including an increase in traffic and noise.
The new two-storey structure, with a gym, sauna and hydrotherapy room, would be on grass at the Trent Vale base that is currently used by some players to warm up.
The club is also submitting an application for a first-floor extension to the existing facility, which would be used as a parents' lounge.
Clayton resident Roy Marsh said: "I haven't seen all the plans but I think it's interesting and it sounds like they need it.
"One thing I am concerned about is the traffic along here, it can be bad as it is and this could make it a lot worse, especially with the school traffic."
Access to the training ground is only possible via Riverside Road, a residential street off the A34.
It is hoped a planning application will be submitted to Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council next month which will take into account the feedback from the public consultation.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk