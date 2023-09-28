Staffordshire liver disease specialist Dr Alison Brind honoured
- Published
A doctor who has pancreatic cancer has been recognised for a 25-year career treating patients with liver disease.
Dr Alison Brind says she feels really honoured with the award for her services to patients in Stoke and Stafffordshire.
"It makes me feel my whole career has been important in other people's eyes as well as my own," said Dr Brind.
A member of the British Association for the Study of the Liver, she now plans to write a book.
Since her cancer diagnosis, Dr Brind been working to further raise awareness of liver disease, and said the award "really gives me a warming feeling".
With the book, she aims to continue raising awareness and also raise money for the University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) charity.
Called I Never Stop, the book will be based on diaries written when she took part in a series of marathons and ultra-runs before her cancer diagnosis.
"It's also to tell people - even if you've got cancer - you don't stop," said Dr Brind.
She is being treated for pancreatic cancer at UHNM, and said she was "doing surprising well, much better than I hoped".