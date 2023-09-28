Stoke-on-Trent man jailed over drug drive crash
Published
A speeding drug driver who hit a pedestrian in Stoke-on-Trent - sending him flying into a moving van - has been jailed for three years.
The victim was seriously injured in the incident on City Road, in May, and is still unable to return to work.
Police said Arsalan Ahmed, who tested positive for cocaine, reached speeds of up to 51mph in the 30mph zone.
He admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced on Wednesday.
Staffordshire Police said the 29-year-old, from Shelton, had left the scene and abandoned his car, but later handed himself in.
Speaking after Wednesday's sentencing at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court, PC James Addison said: "I hope this serves as an example to anyone who gets behind the wheel whilst unfit to drive that your actions can have catastrophic consequences.
"The victim in this case will unfortunately live with these consequences for the rest of his life."
