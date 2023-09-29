Congleton Market regeneration aims to redefine town centre
- Published
Investors hope regenerating a derelict area around a market will boost the economy and profile of a whole town.
The new Congleton Market Quarter, on Princess Street, will become home to 10 permanent independent food vendors when it opens later this year.
There are also plans to run weekly Saturday craft markets to bolster an existing covered market of 60 stalls.
Founder Nick Hynes, said the scheme would "redefine Congleton town centre and add value to the entire town".
Residents have been invited to see the space at a pre-launch party later, between 17:00-22:00 BST, that is hosting a street market and live music.
Formerly derelict buildings have been renovated, with bar and restaurant owners getting ready to open their doors.
Greg and Rosie Start, owners of R&Gs Tap House, said they were attracted to the town when they decided to expand the business from an existing beer shop and online retailer in Macclesfield.
"It's the idea that we can help redevelop and add value to the centre of a town which is growing in physical size... also in its demand for new and different things," Mr Start said.
Marketing director Michael Potts, said investors were "passionate about how small local towns can reinvent themselves".
"There's a lot of stoic traders that operate on the market on a Tuesday and a Sunday," he said. "But the area's become dilapidated and the market doesn't align with what consumers want."
No vendors would be "displaced", he added, but hoped changes would attract more traders.
Working with grassroots high street campaign group Totally Locally, Mr Potts said investors hoped to attract visitors from other Staffordshire border towns.
"These guys are genuinely very passionate about proving town centres aren't dead - they're just out of touch with what consumers want," he said.
"They want to redefine the blueprint of what it means to be a town centre in Congleton."
The long-term goal is create a mixed leisure destination with bars, eateries offices and and recreation space.
The market quarter opens officially later this year.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk