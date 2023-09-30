Repairs promised over crumbling Meir Heath roundabout
Repairs have been promised for a village's crumbling road junction after a councillor said it was becoming a danger to motorists.
Improvements to the Windmill roundabout on the A520 in Meir Heath, Staffordshire, were promised over the summer, councillor Alec Sandiford said.
But he added the work did not take place.
Staffordshire County Council said it was investing £30m in roads over the next two years.
The junction's surface was cracked and in dire need of repairs, Mr Sandiford said.
"The work was promised to be conducted by the end of July, that hasn't happened.
"There's really anger, frustration and dismay from local residents. The area just feels like it's being forgotten about and left behind."
Officers would provide a major fix at Windmill roundabout, near Stoke-on-Trent, when they could, but in the meantime, ad hoc repairs were to be carried out there, councillor David Williams said.
Repairs had already been made on the Hilderstone Road approach, more were planned in the new year, and teams would "continue to monitor the area", he added.
"This is a well-used junction and longer term we plan to carry out a major resurfacing scheme which will help prolong the life of the road."
