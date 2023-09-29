Stoke-on-Trent woman arrested after man seriously hurt

Staffordshire Police car
Police were called to an address in Blurton

A woman has been arrested after a man was found seriously injured in Stoke-on-Trent.

Emergency services were called to a property on Garsdale Crescent in Blurton on Thursday afternoon.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance and his injuries were believed to be life-threatening, said police.

A 30-year-old woman from Stoke-on-Trent has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.