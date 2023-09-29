Stoke-on-Trent police search for escaped man after stand-off
- Published
Police are searching for a man whom they said escaped after a stand-off in Stoke-on-Trent.
Emergency services were called to Nash Peake Street in Tunstall on Thursday morning where according to the Staffordshire force, a man had barricaded himself inside a property.
He later fled through an empty building next door, police said.
A police helicopter has since been used in the search for him and officers continue to probe the area.
"We were called to the address [on Thursday] in Tunstall and went to the scene alongside colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service," Staffordshire Police said.
"A man refused to leave the address and was spoken to by specially-trained negotiators after he barricaded himself inside.
"Later that day, the man managed to escape by getting through to an empty adjoining building."
He is described as white, slim and in his late 30s, with a clean-shaven head.