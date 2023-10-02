Freedom of East Staffordshire Borough for Windrush generation
- Published
Members of the Windrush generation in east Staffordshire are to receive the freedom of the borough.
The honour will be granted on Monday at an extraordinary general meeting at Burton Town Hall.
Councillor Monica Holton said it was a tribute to a community "whose culture is embedded and influential in every part of the UK".
Some of the area's most prominent black community and sporting figures have been invited to the event.
The term comes from the HMT Empire Windrush, which arrived in Essex from the Caribbean in 1948.
It was the first of many ships to arrive in the UK as people in former British colonies responded to a call to help fill post-war labour shortages and rebuild the economy.
Monday's honour will be the 20th time the award was granted since 1912, the council said.
Ms Holton said she was "immensely proud" to be part of the occasion and paid tribute to her Jamaican parents who came to the UK after World War Two.
"Mr and Mrs Steadman Jones have left behind a legacy after contributing 36 exemplary years' service to Bass Brewery and the NHS," she added.
The event on Monday from 18:30 BST will be streamed online so friends and family from the Caribbean will be able to view it.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk