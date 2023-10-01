Woman dies in single-vehicle crash near Madeley Heath
A woman died when the vehicle she was driving crashed near a village in Staffordshire.
The crash which only involved her vehicle happened on the A531 in Bowsey Wood, near Madeley Heath, at about 07:15 BST on Sunday.
The woman, aged in her 80s, suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the scene, Staffordshire Police said.
Witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage from the area at the time have been asked to contact the force.
