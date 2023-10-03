Appeal after pedestrian hit by van on A38 in Burton-on-Trent
- Published
A pedestrian has suffered injuries believed to be "life-changing" after he was hit by a van on a dual carriageway.
Emergency services were called to the A38 northbound in Shobnall, Burton-on-Trent, in Staffordshire, at about 18:38 BST on Monday.
The pedestrian, a man in his 50's, was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition, police said.
The driver of the van, a silver Vauxhall, remained at the scene and has been assisting officers with inquiries.
The dual carriageway was shut in both directions following the incident, with the southbound carriageway reopened shortly afterwards and northbound at about 23:30 BST.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews had found a man in a critical condition.
"He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene and was conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital with continued treatment en route."
Staffordshire Police have appealed for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to get in contact.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk