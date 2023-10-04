Stoke-on-Trent murder-accused 'admitted attacking his wife on Facebook'
- Published
A man accused of murdering his ex wife by dousing her with petrol and setting her alight admitted attacking her on Facebook, a court has heard.
Valentina Cozma, 40, was found dead at her home on Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent, on 9 February.
Two men tried in vain to reach her after hearing her screams.
A trial at Stafford Crown Court heard Georgian Constantin, who has denied murder, had arranged to meet Ms Cozma under the pretence of repaying £500.
She had lent the 42-year-old the money in order for him to move out of the family home.
Despite the couple divorcing in 2015 they had continued to live with each other.
However, giving evidence, her friend Nina Todorova said Ms Cozma had recently met a younger man.
"After the separation she became lively, more relaxed, and started smiling more. She was looking forward to the future," she told the court.
"She said she didn't want to be with him any more because of his excessive gambling."
Soon after her death, prosecutor Philip Bradley KC said Mr Constantin had used his ex wife's Facebook account to write: "I have set on fire Valentina and will pay in front of the law."
The post was quickly removed, he said, but not before friends had saved a screen shot.
About an hour and a half after her death, the jury was told he had also left a voice message on his sister's phone saying: "I set Vally on fire alive."
Firefighters who attended the home described the victim as looking "like a wax figure" with the severity of the blaze distorting her looks and contorting her body.
In evidence, Ms Todorova told the jury her friend had been frustrated that she had to go to work, while Mr Constantin stayed at home.
The prosecution said during a brief stint working for an agency Mr Constantin had told a manager he was going to "get" his former wife and had said he wanted to kill himself.
The court heard he had also told Ms Cozma he would kill himself if she ever left him.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk