A special memorial is to be unveiled commemorating the hundreds of stillborn babies buried in unmarked graves at a Suffolk cemetery.

It features a sleeping baby cradled in a hand and will stand in an area of Bury St Edmunds cemetery where there are known to be many babies' graves.

The borough council said more than 580 stillborn babies have been buried there since 1948.

Families are invited to attend a commemoration service on 29 September.

Space will be left around the granite memorial for family plaques to be attached.

A council spokesman said: "Often the tiny bodies are buried at the foot of an adult grave and this figure of more than 580 does not include babies which were lost before 24 weeks of pregnancy, or children that died during infancy.

"The new memorial will provide a focus for those who died in the past, as well as present and future grieving families."

Those who wish to attend the service are asked to contact the council's cemeteries office.