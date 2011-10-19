Image copyright Other Image caption Police believe local people may hold the key to catching Richard Clarke's killer

A man found dead with head injuries on his Suffolk driveway was "unlawfully killed", a coroner has ruled.

Retired thatcher Richard Clarke, 73, was found in Cranley Green Road in Eye, Suffolk, on 22 August 2009.

He was assaulted, which led to his fatal head injuries but police have not established a motive for the killing.

Coroner William Armstrong, sitting at Norwich, was told it was believed Mr Clarke had been struck on the cheek and hit his head as he fell.

He had been out with a friend on the afternoon of 21 August and returned home by taxi at 19:15 BST.

A couple who drove past his home 45 minutes later saw him sitting upright on his driveway, holding the back of his head.

He fell unconscious overnight and was found the next day.

Nobody has been charged over the death.