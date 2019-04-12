Image copyright bbc Image caption James Hazell's pop tart coaster is up for grabs

If you are entering the James Hazell Saturday Show Pop Tarts competition, please read the below.

Terms and Conditions

1 Entry is open to all UK residents (including Channel Islands and the Isle of Man) aged 16 or over, except BBC employees or those of its affiliates and their close relatives or any person connected to the competition. Proof of age, identity and eligibility may be requested.

Listeners who have been put on air cannot re-enter the competition for three weeks (i.e. listeners will only be put on air once during a four week period).

2 The competition will run during the James Hazell Friday Mid-Morning Show (10:00 until 13:00) on BBC Radio Suffolk from 9 March 2018; subject to editorial changes to the show and/or the schedule.

3 During the show listeners will be invited to register for the competition, following the instructions given out on-air, by calling the number: 0800 141 2121. Standard geographic charges from landlines and mobiles will apply.

No other method of entry will be accepted. Only one entry is allowed per listener per week. Please ask permission from the bill-payer before entering.

4 Registration is only open during the times announced on-air. Entries received outside these times will not be registered but may still be charged. The opening and closing times may change so please listen to announcements during the show.

5 After the registration period closes, four entrants will be randomly selected, to play in two head to head on-air quizzes. During each quiz, six questions will be asked, three to each entrant, alternating between the two entrants. The entrants will score 1 point for a correct answer. The winner from each quiz will go through to the on-air final. In the event of a draw, the entrant to go through will be decided by a sudden death play-off.

6 The two listeners through to the final will play head to head on air as before, this time each being asked 5 questions. The same scoring will be used, the winner being the finalist with the highest score. In the event of a draw the winner will be decided by a sudden death play-off.

7 If, after reasonable attempts have been made, a registered listener cannot be contacted, or refuses to go on-air, the opportunity to go on air and play will be given to the next randomly selected registered listener.

8 The BBC's decision as to the winner is final. No correspondence relating to the competition will be entered into.

9 The prize will be as advertised during the show and will usually consist of a James Hazell coaster.

10 There is no cash alternative and the prize cannot be sold or transferred in any circumstances.

11 Entrants must agree to take part in any post-competition publicity if required.

12 The BBC reserves the right to: (i) vary these competition terms and conditions including, but not limited to, the opening and closing times; (ii) disqualify any entrant who breaches the rules, appears to be receiving help in answering or cheating in any other way whilst on air (in the BBC's sole discretion) or has acted fraudulently in any way; (iii) disqualify any entrant who exhibits any inappropriate language or behaviour and; (iv) cancel the competition, at any stage, if in its opinion it is deemed necessary or if circumstances arise outside its control.

13 The BBC, its sub-contractors, subsidiaries and/or agencies cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem which may result in any entry being lost or not properly registered.

14 The BBC will collect and process the name and contact number of entrants and the postal address of winners for the purposes of administering this competition including prize fulfilment. The lawful basis of processing is legitimate interests. The BBC not pass your personal data to a third party outside the BBC without your prior permission, except as required by law. The BBC will keep your personal data for as long as is necessary for the competition or as required by law. If you wish to amend or delete your personal data please email BBC Radio Suffolk. Read the BBC - Privacy Policy for more details.

15 This competition accords with the BBC's Code of Conduct for Competitions and Voting, details of which can be found at BBC Competitions Policy.

16 The promoter of the competition is the British Broadcasting Corporation and the applicable law is the laws of England and Wales.

17 Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these rules and to agree to be bound by them when registering.

Privacy and data protection

For the purposes of this competition, you will provide the BBC with your personal data, including your name, suburb and a contact telephone number. We may also request proof of age, identity and eligibility. Winners of the competition will also need to provide their address in order to receive their prize.

The BBC is the data controller of this personal information. This means that the BBC decides what your personal information is used for, and the ways in which it is processed.

The BBC will only use your personal information for the purposes of administering this competition. We will not publish your personal data or share your personal data with anyone else without prior permission. The legal basis on which the BBC processes your personal information is its legitimate interests in carrying out competitions of this nature.

The BBC holds for the data of unsuccessful entrants for the duration of the competition.

Data protection law gives you certain rights in relation to your personal data, including the right to request access, rectification or erasure of your personal data or restriction of its processing, and the right to object to processing. If you wish to withdraw your personal data from the competition process, please email BBC Radio Suffolk.

If you have any questions about how the BBC handles your personal information, or if you wish to contact the BBC to exercise your rights in relation to your personal information, please visit the BBC's Keeping your info safe and sound information page, or email the BBC Data Protection Act officer.