BBC Radio Suffolk terms and conditions for the Where is Dolphin's Dart? competition

1. Entry is open to all UK residents (including Channel Islands and the Isle of Man), except BBC or BBC Group company employees, or those of its affiliates and their close relatives or any person connected to the competition. Proof of age, identity and eligibility may be requested.

2. The competition will be played each day at any time during the Lesley Dolphin Show (Monday - Friday 13:00-16:00) and also on her Sunday breakfast programme (Sunday 06:00-09:00) as promoted on air (and except for public holidays and/or when editorial requirements lead to a change in schedule).

3. During the show, up to four clues will be read out on air for a location and listeners will be invited to enter the competition by calling 01473 212121 and guessing the location.

Standard geographic charges from landlines and mobiles will apply.

No other method of entry will be accepted. Entrants under 16 years of age will need the permission of a parent or guardian to enter. Only one entry is allowed per listener per instance of the competition (per day).

4. Entry is only open during the times announced on-air. Entries received outside these times will not be registered but calls will still be charged. The opening and closing times may change so please listen to announcements during the show.

5. When listeners telephone to enter, a member of the production team will ask them their name, where they are calling from, their guess and a contact telephone number. The BBC will only ever use personal details for the purposes of administering this competition. Please see BBC - Protecting your Privacy.

6. The entrant selected at random from the correct entries that day will be the winner.

7. Once announced it is hoped to have the winners on air during the show. The BBC reserves the right to take anyone off-air and disqualify them from the competition at any time if they display offensive, abusive or any other kind of unsuitable behaviour.

8. Prizes will be announced on-air during the Show. Prizes will consist of items such as tickets, books, DVDs or toys.

9. Where the prize includes tickets, the BBC will not be responsible for any failure of the ticket holders to gain entry or re-entry to the event due to the behaviour of the ticket holder or their failure to meet the admission requirements of the event, including minimum age of the ticket holders. Ticket holders are responsible for checking admission requirements to the venue. Ticket prizes do not include any costs such as travel and accommodation.

10. From time to time a prize may have an age requirement. When such a prize is offered, this will be clearly stated on-air. Any listener not meeting this requirement will not be able to enter for that instance of the competition. Where the prize includes entry to an event and there is no age requirement, if the winning listener is under 16 they will need to be accompanied by an adult (i.e. aged 18 or over).

11. There is no cash alternative and the prize cannot be sold or transferred in any circumstances.

12. Winners are not permitted to re-enter the competition for two weeks.

13. Entrants must agree to take part in any post-competition publicity if required.

14. The BBC's decision as to prizes awarded is final. No correspondence relating to the competition will be entered into.

15. The BBC reserves the right to: (i) amend these terms and conditions including, but not limited to, varying the competition opening and closing times; (ii) disqualify any entrant who breaches the rules or has acted fraudulently in any way; (iii) where applicable, withdraw or substitute any prize, at any stage, should any winner or their guest exhibit inappropriate or dangerous behaviour (including, but not limited to being under the influence of alcohol, illegal drugs or chemical substances or causing a nuisance) while attending BBC premises or where the prize includes attendance to an event and; (iv) cancel the competition, at any stage, if in its opinion it is deemed necessary or if circumstances arise outside its control.

16. The BBC, its sub-contractors, subsidiaries and/or agencies cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem which may result in any entry being lost or not properly registered.

17. This competition accords with the BBC's Code of Conduct for Competitions and Voting, details of which can be found at BBC's Competitions Policy.

18. The promoter of the competition is the British Broadcasting Corporation and the applicable law is the laws of England and Wales.

19. Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these rules and to agree to be bound by them when entering.