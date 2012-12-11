Gregory Clipstone crash death pilot: 'Man of integrity'

The family of a pilot who died in a crash on Saturday said he was a "man of great integrity and honesty".

Gregory Clipstone, 56, of Opal Avenue, in Ipswich, was killed when his light aircraft crashed near Hadleigh.

His family said: "Greg was a loving husband, father, brother, friend and recently grandfather.

"A firm believer that you can achieve whatever you put your mind to; he has always been an inspiration as a father and to those around him."

They said he would be "missed greatly by all who knew him".

Mr Clipstone's aircraft hit power lines and a tree before becoming submerged in a pond at Aldham at about 11:20 GMT.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is looking into the crash and helping the police prepare a file for the coroner.

The AAIB said it cannot provide any further details about the aircraft until its investigation has been completed.

