Three men arrested over Suffolk school laptop thefts
Two more men have been arrested by police investigating the theft of 268 laptop computers from schools across Suffolk.
About £100,000 worth of equipment has been taken in 29 burglaries at rural schools over the past year.
A 25-year-old from Frinton-on-Sea and a 21-year-old from Jaywick have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.
Another 25-year-old, also from Frinton, has been released on police bail.
He is due to return to a police station in July, while the other two are still in custody in Bury St Edmunds.
The equipment has been taken mainly from schools in south and west Suffolk including East Bergholt, Holbrook, Bentley, Bardwell, Monks Eleigh, Moulton, Rougham and Risby.
