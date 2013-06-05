Ipswich sailing couple in lottery win U-turn
- Published
A retired couple on a 10-week sailing trip around Britain made a U-turn when they realised they had won £6m on the lottery.
Richard, 66, and Cathy Brown, 64, from Ipswich, Suffolk, were at Newcastle marina when they noticed their numbers had come up in the draw on 29 May.
They said they spent "two wonderful days" sailing back to Ipswich before collecting their £6,123,395.
Both worked as journalists at newspaper publisher Archant in Ipswich.
Camelot said the couple had played the lottery since it began in 1994 and had "stocked up" on tickets before their holiday.
They said they would replace their 40ft yacht but will not buy a bigger model because they love to sail together, without crew, as they have done for 30 years.
Brave, their current yacht, was their chosen method of transport when they arrived to meet the media at Ipswich Waterfront earlier.
Mr Brown, a former deputy editor at the East Anglian Daily Times, said he had checked the numbers as a "bit of an experiment" while using an app on his new phone.
"Cathy was looking over my shoulder, and we both realised we had four, then five and then six of the numbers.
'Lucky in life'
"I turned to her and said 'you're a multi-millionaire'."
The couple already considered themselves "lucky in life" and had been careful with their money, down-sizing their country home to buy Brave in 2005, Camelot said.
Future plans include visiting Mrs Brown's sister in Canada, a trip to see the northern lights and more sailing.
"While I think our lives will change in many ways with a bigger house, nicer cars and possibly a new yacht, I'm not daunted," said Mrs Brown, a former features writer.
"We have great friends and we already had a great life, this is simply the icing on the cake."
The Browns said they intend to stay in Suffolk, where they have lived most of their lives.
Mr Brown hopes to buy himself a Porsche but Mrs Brown said she is happy to keep her three-year-old Volkswagen Passat Estate.
Mrs Brown said: "This is more money than we could spend in a lifetime and we will have fun sharing our good luck with family and good causes.
"Our nieces and nephews have children or are expecting so we will look at ways we can help them.
"But we will ask them what they need and how we can help first - we don't just want to wade in and dictate to them."
Another lottery winner from Suffolk is due to be revealed on Thursday.
Camelot said a baker from Lowestoft had won Saturday's jackpot of £2,021,379.