Two men die after car crashes into Blythburgh pub
- Published
Two men have died and four men were seriously injured after a car crashed into a pub in Suffolk.
The crash happened at about 21:30 GMT on Saturday when a Citroen Berlingo hit the White Hart Inn on the A12 in Blythburgh.
All of the men were in the car. The two who were killed died at the scene.
Four other men were taken to hospital with serious injuries. One is at Addenbrooke's Hospital in a critical condition, Suffolk Police said.
The three other men are said to be in a stable condition.
Police said there appeared to be "no significant damage" to the pub.
The road was closed until 04:00 GMT while investigations took place.
Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or may have seen the car, which had been travelling north towards Lowestoft.