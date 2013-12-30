Image caption Medical escort Dr Peter Pitt supported widows travelling to war memorials

A doctor who travelled the world accompanying widows of fallen soldiers on pilgrimages has been appointed MBE in the New Year Honours list.

Over 30 years, Dr Peter Pitt, 80, from Lavenham, Suffolk, escorted widows to military memorials close to where their husbands had been killed.

He said the trips were a "frightening experience" for the women but offered some form of comfort.

"There was relief, euphoria and happiness every time," he said.

Dr Pitt was appointed MBE for voluntary service to the Royal British Legion and Heroes Return.

'Too old'

He said many of the memorials were in remote locations, including the island of Ambon, Indonesia and Kohima in north-east India.

The Cabinet Office said Dr Pitt had at all times demonstrated "the greatest possible care" in treating and helping passengers who had become ill.

Dr Pitt said he was thrilled but surprised to have been honoured.

"I thought I was far too old for it," he said.

"I'm 80 now and thought when you get to my age you don't get these things."

Other Suffolk residents to be appointed MBEs are Neil Boast for services to policing, Maria de Assis Carreiro for services to dance, Susan Joan Lloyd for services to education and Kevin Brendan Shakeshaft for services to criminal investigation.

Beverley Hurley, chief executive of YTKO Group, of Newmarket, was appointed CBE.

Six people in the county will receive a British Empire Medal.