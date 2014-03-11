Spring Road in Ipswich closed for 'up to two weeks'
- Published
Part of one of the busiest roads in to the centre of Ipswich will be closed for up to two weeks, while repairs are carried out.
Spring Road has been closed in both directions - from the junction with Cauldwell Hall Road to where it meets Grove Lane.
Suffolk County Council said it was carrying out repairs to "carriageway subsidence".
A diversion has been put in place, via Cauldwell Hall Road and Foxhall Road.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.