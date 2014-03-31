A12 Blythburgh flood defence work begins
Work has begun on £1m flood defences which will protect the A12 in Suffolk where it crosses a river estuary.
The road at Blythburgh was closed during December's surge tide and also in 2007.
Raised banks (or bunds) will be built for 700yds (640m) on either side of the A12 as it crosses the River Blyth.
Suffolk County Council said the main construction should be completed by July, with landscaping and planting to follow.
Two-way traffic signals have been introduced on the road for five days a week.
After two weeks, this will be extended to seven days a week, but both lanes will be opened temporarily during bank holiday weekends.
Once construction work is complete, further landscaping and planting work will begin in October when the summer holiday season is over.