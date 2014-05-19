Prince Harry to attend Suffolk Show

Image copyright PA Image caption The last royal visitor to the show was the Princess Royal in 2011

Prince Harry will attend next week's Suffolk Show, royal officials have said.

Organisers of the agricultural event, held in Ipswich on 28 and 29 May, said the visit was a "wonderful boost".

The prince will visit the Farm Discovery Zone, meet the Suffolk Young Farmers group and watch a Royal British Legion parade next Thursday.

Show director Bill Baker said he hoped the visit would appeal to young people and get them interested in farming.

Prior to the show, the prince will also take part in football and rugby coaching sessions at an event organised by the education and sports charity Inspire Suffolk.

The Suffolk Show attracts an average of 80,000 visitors each year.