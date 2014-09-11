Image copyright WRBZ/Facebook/Thinkstock Image caption The Iberville sheriff's office eventually discovered a marriage licence for Mathew Hodgkinson and Scott Rogers' daughter Kimmie, in Las Vegas

The wife of the ex-lover and alleged killer of US TV host Scott Rogers told doctors to "pull the plug" on his life support machine, police have said.

Mathew Hodgkinson, 36, is believed to have shot Mr Rogers, his father-in-law, in their Louisiana home before turning the gun on himself, on 27 August.

He was in hospital in an induced coma for nine days but died on Friday.

Kimmie Scott-Rogers, who married Mr Hodgkinson in Las Vegas in 2013, has been unavailable for comment.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said an autopsy report confirmed Ms Scott-Rogers had approved the turning off of Mr Hodgkinson's life support machine.

'Intimate' relationship

He said the decision by Mr Rogers' daughter had "hindered" the police investigation, but doctors agreed the move to turn off

Mr Hodgkinson's life support unit "was for the best".

Image copyright WBRZ Image caption Scott Rogers was found shot dead in his bed at home

Image copyright Supplied by WBRZ Image caption Mathew Hodgkinson married Scott Rogers' daughter Kimmie in January 2013

Mr Stassi said he believed Ms Scott-Rogers' marriage to Mr Hodgkinson was a "sham", based on the "intimate" relationship between her husband and father.

Deputies discovered a marriage licence in Nevada as part of the investigation into the St Gabriel shooting, the part of Iberville parish where Rogers lived with Hodgkinson and another man.

Mr Rogers, 52, was shot in the head while in bed, said Mr Stassi.

Grand jury hearing

He said: "We're still waiting for the ballistics and DNA tests from the crime scene.

"If they show the gun is tied to both the murder and suicide and there's no other DNA we'll wrap this investigation, but we've still got to work through the phone records to see if they called anybody else," he said.

Image copyright YouTube Image caption Scott Rogers lived in St Gabriel, Iberville and hosted The Around Town Show aired by WAFB-TV

Mr Rogers had been due to appear before a grand jury on the day of his death.

The hearing was due to examine "false" information relating to an application to become a foster parent in the US.

Following news of Rogers' death, two British men have alleged they were abused by the TV anchor as teenagers while attending his Academy of Dancing and Performing Arts in Bury St Edmunds in the 1990s.

'Group' abuse

Speaking on the Jim Engster Radio Show on WRKF in Baton Rouge, the men said they were sexually abused by Mr Rogers for a number of years.

One of them said; "When I was a kid, Mathew was also subject to sexual abuse at Rogers' hand.

Image copyright ABBOTT PHOTOGRAPHY Image caption Scott Rogers left the UK in the 1990s after the arts and dance academy he founded in Bury St Edmunds was likened to a "cult"

"I know this for a fact as some of the abuse was group in nature and that's how I know Mathew was subjected to the same stuff I was. Mathew and I never talked about this stuff. I believe his physical connection with Scott ended in 2003.

"When I was 13 years of age I was not the only person sexually abused - there are at least four that I know of personally and those people were not involved in the initial allegations that Scott went to trial for in '92... that group included Mathew and myself."

Image caption Scott Rogers set up the academy in 1983. Nearly a decade later he was charged following an allegation of sexual assault against a 13-year-old boy, but was acquitted when a jury failed to reach a verdict

Known then as Richard Scott Rogers, the dance teacher left the UK in the mid-1990s after he was acquitted of sex abuse charges when a jury failed to reach a verdict.

Mr Hodgkinson eventually joined Rogers in the US and, along with another former student from the dance school, lived with him and worked on his popular Around Town Show, aired by WAFB-TV.

Following the publicity surrounding events in the US, Suffolk Police said last week they had received "a handful of calls" from people making "initial allegations" of sexual abuse against Rogers.

The Iberville community where Rogers ended up is "enraged" to learn about the crimes he has been accused of, said Mr Stassi.

There is a desire for "any wrongdoing to be looked into", said the sheriff.

"They know that he lived among them - this is a community of a lot of older people who keep themselves to themselves - this is a blend of people from all walks of life, a quiet community, and they want me to investigate," he said.