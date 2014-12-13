A poster for a Led Zeppelin concert at a swimming pool in Ipswich has sold, despite failing to reach its reserve price at auction on Wednesday.

The item advertised the 1971 gig at the St Matthew's Baths Hall in Ipswich, Suffolk.

The lot failed to reach its reserve price of £2,500 at Bonhams in London and was not sold.

However, the highest bidder, who offered £2,000, has now agreed to pay the reserve price.

The poster was for the concert on Tuesday, 16 November, 1971 at the now-defunct venue, which was converted to a gym in 2011.

BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Stephen Foster said it had become known as "Suffolk's greatest gig" and came just after the band had released their fourth album which featured Stairway To Heaven.

The poster was signed by Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones, but not John Bonham, and it measured 51 x 76cm (20 x 30in).

It was being sold by second-hand record dealer JJ Faires of Westleton in Suffolk.

He said he bought it earlier this year for £1,400 from a man who had pulled it off a wall at the concert.

Pistols success

He said he thought he could sell it on for about £1,800, but Bonhams advised him on the higher reserve price.

Mr Faires said: "The auction house suddenly rang me to tell me the under-bidder had agreed to buy at the reserve price.

"I'm delighted with the sale and hope it's gone to a good home."

Mr Faires said he did successfully sell a Sex Pistols poster at the auction on Wednesday.

The poster, advertising the rare God Save The Queen single on A&M Records, sold for £1,200 when its reserve price was £800.