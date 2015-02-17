Image caption Nethergate Street was sealed off as part of the investigation

A body has been found following a house fire in a Suffolk village.

The fire service and police were called at about 07:45 GMT to reports of the blaze, in Clare near Sudbury.

Firefighters found the body at the house in Nethergate Street, which is currently closed, after the fire had been put out.

The victim has not yet been identified. An investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way and traffic is being diverted via Ashen and other villages.

Dave Collins, of Suffolk fire service, said there was a "significant" fire throughout the first floor of the house, which spread to the ground floor.

Forty firefighters were tackling the blaze at its height and the fire investigation was looking at a "number of options", Mr Collins said.

Image caption The fire started in the first floor of the house