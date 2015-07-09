Wyverstone gun haul puts police overtime budget over £2m
- Published
A police operation to recover weapons from the home of a councillor who later died contributed at least £160,000 to a £400,000 overtime payments overspend.
Suffolk police found weapons including an AK-47 and an Uzi sub-machine gun at the home of James Arnold, 49, at Wyverstone in April 2014.
It contributed to the £1.6m budget going over £2m in 2014/15, the East Anglian Daily Times revealed.
Spending was constantly reviewed to deliver value for money, police said.
Mr Arnold, former chairman of the local parish council, had terminal cancer and died while on remand.
Police said more than 100 weapons were discovered at his home.
"To recover all weapons, gather evidence and ensure public safety whilst all weapons were recovered, specialist trained search officers remained at the address for approximately four weeks," a spokesman said at the time.
The overtime spend on the case up to August 2014 was calculated to be about £160,000.
Other overtime payments were made to officers working with other forces under mutual help agreements and on serious crime investigations.
A police statement said: "Suffolk Constabulary continually reviews the way that policing services are delivered to provide the best value to the taxpayer.
"A proportion of the constabulary's annual budget is set aside for overtime payments, and this is regularly reviewed.
"Overtime can be the most cost-effective means of dealing with demands outside day-to-day policing."
Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said he had questioned Chief Constable Gareth Wilson about the payments and an £800,000 relief fund in the budget would cover the deficit.
The force would also receive funds under mutual help agreements.