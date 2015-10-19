Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ed Sheeran: "I didn't really listen to anyone who told me that I couldn't do something"

Singer Ed Sheeran has returned to his home county to receive an honorary degree for his "outstanding contribution to music".

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter, who grew up in Framlingham, Suffolk, quit school at the age of 16 to concentrate on singing.

He was awarded an honorary doctorate from University Campus Suffolk (UCS) in Ipswich.

"I've had an amazing year... and this makes it even better," he said.

"Suffolk is very much where I call home. Receiving this recognition is a real privilege."

Sheeran has become of one of the world's biggest music stars after selling millions of copies of his albums + and x.

Honorary degrees were also awarded to author Ronald Blythe, former ice dancer and Dancing On Ice judge Nicky Slater, and Maureen Reynel, who founded the charity Find, which provides emergency help to people affected by poverty or dispossession.