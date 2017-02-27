Image copyright Archant Image caption Sarah and Richard Pitkin opened a tea room in Stowmarket in 2009

A man and a woman have been found dead in a house in Stowmarket, Suffolk.

Police were called to Stowupland Street in the town centre at 13:45 GMT on Sunday. They found the bodies of the pair inside the property.

Their deaths are being treated as unexplained. An investigation has been launched by Suffolk Police.

The couple have been named locally as Richard and Sarah Pitkin, who were understood to be a carpenter and an assistant charity shop manager.

Image caption Suffolk Police officers were called to Stowupland Street in Stowmarket on Sunday afternoon

Image caption A police car remains at the scene in Stowupland Street

Rachel Backshall, from St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "We are shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Sarah Pitkin, who was the assistant shop manager in our Stowmarket shop.

"Sarah was an energetic character, full of life and joy. She loved the hospice and loved working with the staff and volunteers.

"She had been with the hospice for four years and made a huge difference during that time. She was imaginative and creative and brought a real sense of fun to the shop.

"She will be sadly missed by us all."