Image copyright Greater Anglia Image caption More than 200 Greater Anglia guards voted to go on strike in a dispute over driver-only trains

A 24-hour strike by train guards on Greater Anglia routes has not seriously affected travel, the company said.

Services between London and Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire that need guards are carrying "contingency staff".

The company said "strenuous efforts" had been made to resolve the dispute over the role of guards on trains.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union claims extending driver-only operation remains a "serious risk".

"A full service is in operation despite the strike and racegoers travelling to Newmarket this weekend will not be affected," the company said.

"Currently there are no significant route issues, but please still check your service for up-to-date information."

RMT general secretary, Mick Cash, said: "Despite strenuous efforts by RMT reps to reach a negotiated settlement to this dispute, the vital safety role of the guard is still under threat."