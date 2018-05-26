Image caption CDC is looking after the sign, which is about 6ft x 4ft (1.8m x 1.2m), at its offices in Kesgrave near Ipswich

The owner of a large Ipswich Town poster signed by various ex-players is being sought after it was found in a redundant pub near the club's stadium.

It once hung in the Drum and Monkey and has been signed by names including Kevin Beattie and Russell Osman.

CDC Ltd, which is knocking down the pub, found it in the cellar and is keeping hold of it at its offices.

Its manager Joe Fairbrother said: "It could be worth a lot to someone, or it could be worth nothing."

The pub, on Princes Street near Ipswich's Portman Road ground, was a match day haunt for fans, but it closed in 2016 and is being knocked down to make way for more car parking spaces.

Image caption Ipswich fans in the pub in 2009 - the sign hung in a different room

Image caption Demolition of the pub is under way and it will be replaced with more car parking spaces between Portman Road and Princes Street

Image caption Demolition work as seen from the rear of the pub

The sign advertises an online fan forum, but attempts by the BBC to contact those behind the site have proved unsuccessful.

'Random' signatures

It has been signed by about 15 ex-players, which include Alan Lee, Danny Haynes and Mauricio Taricco, as well as many others which are difficult to decipher.

Image caption Kevin Beattie's and Mauricio Taricco's signatures are legible...

Image caption ...others less so, although this appears to have belonged to someone who wore the number eight shirt

An Ipswich Town spokesman said the website had a semi-official status as the club's online forum when it began in the mid-2000s, but has not had any connection with the club for at least 10 years.

Mr Fairbrother said: "It's a bit of a random collection of signatures - it's not a complete 1978 FA Cup-winning side or even the 2000 promotion-winning side for instance.

"It may have sentimental or some other value to someone, so we'd like to find out who.

"If we don't find out, we don't know what we'll do with it at this stage."

CDC is keeping it at its Kesgrave offices and said it would put the sign on display at its trade stand at the Suffolk Show, which takes place on Wednesday and Thursday.