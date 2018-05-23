Image caption A man working on the Somerleyton Estate discovered James Cossey's body on the marshes

An Army soldier was found dead in marshland on a country estate after a rave was held nearby.

James Cossey's body was found by a man working on the Somerleyton Estate, Suffolk, at about 09:00 on Monday.

Officers had been called to reports of an unlicensed music event in the area the previous morning.

It is currently unknown how Mr Cossey, from Norwich, died but Suffolk Police said his death was not suspicious.

Tributes have been paid on social media.

A crowdfunding page has been set up to raise funds for Mr Cossey's funeral.

The page says he was "loved and cherished by so many people" and his death was a "catastrophic loss".