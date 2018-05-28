Image copyright Google Image caption The road was closed from Brickfields Avenue to Exning village

Two men have died in a late-night car crash which also left two women seriously injured.

A Volkswagen Golf and a Renault Laguna collided on Exning Road in Newmarket, Suffolk, at about 23:50 BST on Sunday.

A 43-year-old passenger in the Golf and the 20-year-old driver of the Renault died, police said. The injured women were taken to hospital in Cambridge.

The road remained closed on Monday morning between Brickfields Avenue and Exning village.

Police have appealed for witnesses.