Image copyright Google Image caption The road was closed from Brickfields Avenue to Exning village

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after two men died in a car crash.

A Volkswagen Golf and a Renault Laguna collided on Exning Road in Newmarket, Suffolk, at about 23:50 BST on Sunday.

A 43-year-old passenger in the Golf and the 20-year-old driver of the Renault died at the scene.

Police said two women, who were in the Golf, remain in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, one with serious injuries.

A Suffolk Police spokeswoman said the detained woman, who is 32, had also been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, possession of a controlled drug and aggravated taking without consent.

The force has appealed for witnesses.