Image caption Andrew Saunders (right) denied causing death by careless driving

A driver accused of killing a man who had been drinking heavily in a hit-and-run has been cleared of causing death by careless driving.

Shane Lay, 42, was walking his dog in Bungay, Suffolk, at 01:40 BST on 13 May 2016 when he fell into the road and was killed by Andrew Saunders's car.

At Ipswich Crown Court, Mr Saunders, 50, of Swan Close, Halesworth, denied causing death by careless driving.

He was cleared of the charge by a jury on Thursday.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Shane Lay died after he was hit by a car on 13 May 2016

During the trial, prosecutor David Wilson said Mr Lay had been drinking heavily and had fallen into the road on the night he was struck.

The court heard Mr Saunders had been driving his Nissan Qashqai to work in Norwich at the time and later told police he thought he had hit a rabbit.

Mr Lay, from Broome, Norfolk, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge but died from multiple injuries.