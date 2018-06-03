Image copyright Google Image caption The victim had just left the shops in Queen's Way, Ipswich, when he was attacked

A 17-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in a "targeted" attack in Ipswich.

Detectives have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of murder following the incident at about 16:50 BST on Saturday.

Witnesses reported the victim had just left the shops in Queen's Way when he was approached by two men on bicycles and attacked.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital but later died.

Four to five other men are then said to have joined them, and the teenager was further assaulted before the offenders fled the scene, police added.

Officers and paramedics, as well the police helicopter and air ambulance, were called to Packard Avenue, where the boy was found with life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk Police said early inquiries led detectives to believe it was a targeted attack.

A spokesman added: "Packard Avenue is currently closed as a murder investigation takes place and officers have been undertaking numerous inquiries.

"Members of the public can expect to see an increased police presence in Ipswich... with additional high-visibility patrols taking place across the town."

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Queen's Way, Packard Avenue, Rands Way or Kingsway, between 12:00 and 19:45 BST on Saturday, to get in touch.