Image caption The attack happened on grassland between First Avenue and Second Avenue in Sudbury

A man has been charged with raping and sexually assaulting a woman who was walking home over Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

The 18-year-old was attacked on Monday, 28 May in Sudbury at about 03:30 BST.

She had been on Waldingfield Road and was grabbed after turning onto a cycle path next to the bus stop directly opposite Wheelers Close.

Marian Pavel, 28, from Cavendish Way, Sudbury is due before magistrates in Ipswich on Wednesday.