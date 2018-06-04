Image copyright Facebook Image caption Police said they believe Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, who died in hospital, was targeted by his attackers

A boy and three men have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Ipswich on Saturday.

Police have named the victim as Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, of Pownall Road, who died from a single stab wound.

The teenager had been walking back from shops in Queen's Way when he was attacked by two males on bicycles in Packard Avenue, police said.

The four were arrested in Essex on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and are aged 16, 18, 20 and 22.

All have links to Ipswich and will be questioned by Suffolk Police.

Officers said they were told by witnesses that four to five other males joined in the attack on Mr Spencer-Aitkens before all the offenders fled.

Image caption Tributes have been left at the spot on Packard Avenue where the teenager was stabbed

A 41-year-old man from the Ipswich area, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Saturday evening, remains in custody after police were granted an additional 36 hours to question him.

That extra time will expire just after 20:00 BST on Tuesday.

Packard Avenue has reopened after being closed whilst officers carried out forensic inquiries.

Police said additional patrols were under way in the area and across Ipswich.

Ipswich Borough Council has organised a public meeting at Nansen Road Baptist Church in response to the attack, which will be attended by Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner.