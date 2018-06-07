Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Police said they believe Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was targeted by his attackers

A 16-year-old boy is among two people charged with murder after a teenage boy was stabbed in Ipswich.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was attacked in Packard Avenue after leaving a parade of shops on Saturday afternoon. He died later in hospital.

Eight people have been arrested by Suffolk Constabulary so far.

The teenage suspect, who cannot be named, and Aristote Yenge, 22, from Colchester, will appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court later.

According to officers, Tavis had been returning from shops in Queen's Way when he was set upon by two people riding bicycles.

They were then joined by four or five others who continued the assault, before the group fled.

A post-mortem found Tavis died of a single stab wound.

Image caption Tributes have been left at the spot on Packard Avenue where the teenager was stabbed

On Wednesday, police arrested a 17-year-old boy in Stowmarket, Suffolk, and a 23-year-old man in Ipswich - both on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Three men, aged 18, 20 and 41, who had also been held as part of the murder investigation, were released on bail until 4 July.

A 36-year-old woman arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender was released while investigations continue.

'Drill music'

Tavis's mother Sharon Box and stepmother Helen Forbes had paid tribute to the teenager in a news conference on Wednesday.

They faced the cameras with a photo of Tavis and his twin brother Tyler on the table in front of them.

His mother, who had her words read by a family liaison officer, said the loss had "devastated" the family.

"He meant everything to us. We will remember him as having a lovely soul.

"He was cheeky, outgoing, he loved his drill music and was a talented footballer. He was truly loved and is truly missed."

His step-mother, Helen Forbes, added: "The violence has got to stop before it breaks even more hearts, just like it has broken mine."

Image copyright Family of Tavis Image caption Tavis (right) has a twin brother called Tyler

On Wednesday Prime Minister Theresa May said she was "deeply concerned" about the case after it was raised by Ipswich MP Sandy Martin at Prime Minister's Questions

Officers are appealing for anyone with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, who were in the area of Queen's Way, Packard Avenue, Rands Way or Kingsway, between midday and 19:45 on Saturday to make contact.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk Police.