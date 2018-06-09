Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the railway crossing at Trimley St Martin, Suffolk

A person has been injured in a crash involving a freight train and a vehicle at a railway crossing.

Suffolk Police said it happened on Thorpe Lane, Trimley St Martin at about 11:15 BST and one person had suffered "potentially serious injuries".

The road is closed while the emergency services deal with the situation.

Greater Anglia services said services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been suspended.