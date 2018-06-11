Image caption The victim was attacked at a terraced house on Pauline Street

A man in his 20s is in a serious condition after being stabbed more than 10 times in a house in Ipswich.

Suffolk Police said four men went into the house in Pauline Street shortly before 01:00 BST and stabbed the victim in his torso and legs.

His injuries are not life-threatening, police added.

They believe it was a targeted attack and are not linking it to the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Ipswich on 2 June.

The men, described as black and wearing face coverings, left the back of the house and ran down an alleyway towards Station Street.

Police are at the scene and were "keeping an open mind" as they investigated the full circumstances, a spokesman said.