Image copyright Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Three fire crews, police officers and Cadent Gas workers have been at the scene of the gas leak in Exning Road, Newmarket

A gas leak has closed a busy road near a hospital and high school after contractors damaged a main pipe.

Emergency services were called to Exning Road in Newmarket at 10:06 BST after members of the public reported smelling gas in the Valley Way area.

Ian Bowell, from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said there had been a "severe rupture of a gas main and a large amount of gas" was escaping.

Cadent Gas engineers were working to fix the leak.

Mr Bowell said crews were monitoring gas levels and nearby buildings did not have to be evacuated.

But he warned people to "stay away" from the area while engineers made repairs and also advised householders to keep their windows and doors shut.

He said it was believed a piece of machinery could have struck the pipe while the ground was being dug up.

Image caption Cadent Gas said its engineers were investigating the cause of the gas leak

Cadent Gas said in a statement: "Contractors have damaged one of our gas mains and our engineers are investigating further.

"We're working closely with the emergency services and are doing all we can to resolve the situation as soon as possible."

'Kept in school'

Neither the nearby Newmarket Community Hospital nor Newmarket Academy were evacuated, contrary to some initial reports.

A spokeswoman for the school said: "We are following the advice of the emergency services and are keeping all children in school.

"We are in contact with parents to keep them informed."

The Newmarket Motor Company has sent about 15 members of staff to a hall elsewhere in the town, but confirmed it had not been advised to do so by the emergency services.

Exning Road has been closed between Tannersfield Way and St Phillips Road.