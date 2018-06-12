Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was walking along Cullum Road in Bury St Edmunds when she was attacked

A man wanted by police in connection with a sex attack has left the UK.

Officers from Suffolk want to speak to the suspect, who has not been named, after a serious sexual assault in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, 3 June.

The 25-year-old victim was walking home from the town centre when she was shoved into bushes and attacked in Cullum Road at about 04:00 BST.

Police said the suspect left the UK the next day, before he came to their attention.

The force said it had investigated a number of lines of inquiry, including forensic examinations and CCTV footage.

Det Ch Insp Barry Byford said: "We have now identified a suspect for this attack and are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with it.

"Unfortunately, the individual left the country before he became a person of interest to us, but we are... determined to achieve justice."