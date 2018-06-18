Image caption Andrew McInnes and William Cooper died after being pulled out of the burning house

A disabled man and his carer died in a fire caused by a faulty toaster in a cluttered house, an inquest has heard.

Andrew McInnes, 60, and William Cooper, 62, were hoarders who died after being pulled from the terraced house in Stanley Street, Lowestoft, on 26 June.

The house was full of cardboard boxes and a number of electrical sockets were overloaded.

The inquest heard neighbour Brenda Durrant had complained to authorities and said a fire was "inevitable".

Image caption The fire which spread throughout the house

The coroner's court in Ipswich heard that Mr McInnes, who used a wheelchair, and Mr Cooper did not keep themselves clean and smelt of urine.

In 2012, they were banned from keeping animals for five years after four dogs were found in cramped and dirty conditions at Stanley Street, the inquest heard.

Assistant coroner Dan Sharpstone gave a narrative verdict and said: "My conclusion is that they died as a consequence of smoke inhalation contributed by severe self-neglect and hoarding."

The BBC has asked Suffolk County Council, which runs the county's social services, for a comment.