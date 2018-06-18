Image copyright Google Image caption The scaffolding had been in place on Jubilee Walk, the inquest heard

A 21-year-old man nicknamed "Monkey Boy" as a child for his love of climbing died after he fell about 30ft (9m) from scaffolding on a night out.

Cameron Vasquez had just left Bar Vu in Haverhill, where he had been drinking with friends, when he decided to scale the structure on Jubilee Walk.

An inquest in Ipswich heard he suddenly lost his balance and fell.

Mr Vasquez, of Burton Hill, Haverhill, suffered a traumatic brain injury and died the following day, 1 October.

The inquest heard the Health & Safety Executive found no problems with the scaffolding.

Assistant coroner Dr Dan Sharpstone said Mr Vasquez died as a result of a fall where he sustained head injuries while under the influence of alcohol.

He concluded the death was due to misadventure.