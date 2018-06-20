Image copyright PA Image caption Poundworld made its first redundancies this week at its West Yorkshire headquarters

Shop workers at Poundworld have been offered the chance of a job with a football club's retail department.

Ipswich Town FC's retail director said he will guarantee a job interview to people put out of work by the discount retailer, which has gone into administration.

Lee Hyde tweeted his offer and said it was available to workers in the Ipswich area.

Poundworld has axed 98 jobs at its West Yorkshire head office this week.

Administrators have struggled to find a buyer for the business, which collapsed last week, putting a total of 5,100 jobs at risk.

Tough times in High Street retailing at the minute. Leaves many out of work, and struggling financially, through no fault of their own. Makes you think; what can I do to help?

Whilst I can't guarantee a job, I can guarantee an interview. pic.twitter.com/3uumf3WKR2 — Lee Hyde (@leehyde30) June 19, 2018

Mr Hyde tweeted that the high street was facing "tough times" which had left "many out of work and struggling financially through no fault of their own".

"Whilst I can't guarantee a job, I can guarantee an interview," he said.

The football club is hoping to fill a number of sales assistant vacancies.

Anyone from the discount retailer looking for work was urged by Mr Hyde to send him a direct message on Twitter.

He was praised on the social network for his gesture, with one user saying it was "great thing" and another writing: "I'm no fan of your club Lee, but that's a class thing to do."